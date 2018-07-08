Man shot during attempted carjacking on South Side

A man was shot Sunday night as he drove off from an attempted carjacking near the border of the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., the driver was stopped at a red light in the 8700 block of South King Drive when two people walked up to him and demanded his vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

As the man sped off, the people opened fire and struck him in the leg, police said. He drove himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

An hour after the shooting, officers taped off an area near 87th and Lowe Avenue, over a mile west from the the shooting, as part of their investigation, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.