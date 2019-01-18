Man shot during attempted robbery in Austin

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Friday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 48-year-old was approached by another male who showed a gun and announced a robbery about 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man knocked the gun out of the attempted robber’s hand, but it discharged when it hit the ground, striking him in the foot. The male grabbed the gun and ran off, police said.

The 48-year-old was taken to West Suburban Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.