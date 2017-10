Man shot during attempted robbery in East Garfield Park

A man was shot during an attempted robbery early Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 42-year-old was standing outside at 1:29 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Ridgeway when another male walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The man tried to run away but suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.