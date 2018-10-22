Man shot during carjacking in Heart of Chicago

A man was shot during a carjacking early Monday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old left his white car running on the street while sitting in another vehicle in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, according to Chicago police.

At 1:34 a.m., a male got out of a black car and got into the white car. When the 29-year-old approached his car, the carjacker fired shots, police said.

He was shot in his abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.