Man shot during carjacking on West Side

A 44-year-old man was shot during a carjacking Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The carjacking happened about 5:10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Monticello, Chicago Police said. The carjacker shot the man in his abdomen and then stole his vehicle.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.