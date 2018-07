Man shot during drive-by attack in Princeton Park

A man was shot Tuesday night in the 9400 block of South Wentworth. | Google

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 7:24 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing with a group of people in a yard in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when a dark SUV pulled up alongside them and someone inside started shooting, striking him in the body, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Roseland Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.