Man shot during drive-by in Gary

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana.

The 24-year-old was dropped off at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary at 10:08 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to a statement from Gary police.

He told investigators he was walking in the 2300 block of Delaware Street in Gary when a gray Pontiac drove by and someone inside shot at him, police said. The car then drove away.

Investigators processed evidence and searched the area, but were unable to locate a crime scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-274-6347.