Man shot during fight in Morgan Park; shooter in custody

One man was wounded and another was taken into custody after a shooting Wednesday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 26-year-old got into an argument with a 36-year-old man who took out a gun and shot him at 11:09 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Vincennes, according to Chicago police.

The younger man was shot in the hand. He was taken to Metro South Hospital and was later transferred to Christ Medical Center where his condition was unknown, police said.

The 36-year-old was taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending.

Area South detectives were investigating.