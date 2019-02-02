Man shot during home invasion in East Garfield Park

A man was shot during a home invasion Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was inside his home when one person or group of people he didn’t know forced their way into his home and fired shots about 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the upper right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.