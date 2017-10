Man shot during Loop robbery

A man was shot during a robbery Thursday night in the Loop.

About 9:25 p.m., the 24-year-old was shot in the body during a robbery in the 1000 block of South State, according to Chicago Police. It was unclear whether he was the robber or the victim.

The man, who is a documented gang member, was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.