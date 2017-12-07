Man shot during robbery attempt in Marquette Park

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday night in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 22-year-old man was standing in an alley at 9:53 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Kedzie when a male walked up to him, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The victim started to struggle for the weapon, at which point the suspect fired multiple shots, police said. The shooter then ran away.

The man suffered a graze wound to the chest and two gunshot wounds to the arm, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.