Man shot during robbery in East Garfield Park

A man was robbed at gunpoint and then shot early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when another male got out of a gray car and robbed him of his phone and gold chain at gunpoint, according to Chicago police.

The robber then fired shots, striking him in the abdomen at 12:24 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Gladys, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.