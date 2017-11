Man shot during robbery in Gresham

A man was shot Wednesday night during a robbery in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8:45 p.m., the 35-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Sangamon when another male walked up, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect took cash from the victim, then fired shots as he ran away, police said. The man was shot in the right ankle and later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was treated and released.