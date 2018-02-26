Man shot during robbery in Lawndale, 2 men in custody

Two men are facing charges after another man was shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1 p.m., the 19-year-old was shot in the leg during the robbery in the 1200 block of South Avers, according to Chicago Police. He was treated and released from Mount Sinai Hospital.

Derrick Logan, 43, and 41-year-old Fletcher Heard were each charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

They are both being held without bond at Cook County Jail awaiting March 2 court dates, the sheriff’s office said.