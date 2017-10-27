Man shot during robbery in Roger Park

A man was shot during a robbery early Friday in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking at 1:17 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Wolcott when someone walked up, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The victim grabbed the gun, which discharged a round that struck him in the hand and traveled through to his foot.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the incident.