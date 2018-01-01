Man shot during street fight in the Loop

A man was shot during a street fight early Monday in the Loop.

At 1:44 a.m., officers saw a group of four males fighting in the street in the first block of North Wabash, according to Chicago Police. A shot was then fired, striking the 31-year-old in his abdomen.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Another male was injured in the fight, police said. He suffered bruises to his face and body and was also taken to Northwestern. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Two males were being questioned by Area Central detectives.