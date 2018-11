Man shot during West Humboldt Park party

A man was shot and critically wounded during an outdoor gathering early Sunday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:05 a.m., the 26-year-old was at a party in the 900 block of North Keystone when a male inside a passing black Nissan shot at him, according to Chicago police.

The 26-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating.