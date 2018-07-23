Man shot on Englewood porch

Chicago police investigate a person shot Monday morning in the 5900 block of South Sangamon. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was standing on a front porch about 12:45 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Sangamon Street when someone in a passing silver-colored car opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in his groin and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.