Man shot in the face, critically wounded in Austin

A man was critically wounded after he was shot in his face Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:40 a.m., the 38-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 5500 block of West Huron Street when someone nearby opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times in his face and once in his leg, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.