Man shot in face in West Pullman
A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The 36-year-old was in the first block of East 119th Street at 10:43 a.m. when someone in a black, four-door vehicle shot him in the face, according to Chicago police.
He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Hospital, police said.
Area South detectives are investigating.