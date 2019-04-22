Man shot in face in West Pullman

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 36-year-old was in the first block of East 119th Street at 10:43 a.m. when someone in a black, four-door vehicle shot him in the face, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Hospital, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

