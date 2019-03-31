Man shot in foot in Chatham

A man was shot in Chatham early Sunday morning.

The 20-year-old was on a sidewalk about 1:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of South State Street when he heard shots and realized he was hit in the foot, Chicago police said.

He was taken in an unknown condition to Provident Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right foot, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.