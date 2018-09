Man shot four times in Chatham

A man was shot four times early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was walking down the street when a black Chevrolet truck drove by and someone inside fired shots about 12:20 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Dante, according to Chicago police.

He was shot once in his arm, once in his side and twice in his hip, police said.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.