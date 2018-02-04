Man shot friend for ‘talking too loud’ while they smoked cigarettes: prosecutors

A man shot his friend twice last month because she was “talking too loud” while they smoked cigarettes at a West Side apartment, according to Cook County prosecutors.

As Cook County Judge Mary Marubio presided over the bond hearing Sunday for 37-year-old Terrell Washington, who is charged with aggravated battery, prosecutors asked the judge to amend the complaint, adding an attempted first-degree murder charge.

The charges stem from a shooting last month in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Washington was smoking cigarettes with a 30-year-old woman about 9:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 4300 block of West Gladys, prosecutors said. He complained she was “talking too loud” and became increasingly angry when she continued to talk at the same volume.

Washington took out a gun, telling his friend to quiet down again, then shot her in the right leg and left elbow, prosecutors said. Paramedics took her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized.

The woman identified Washington as the shooter, and officers recovered spent shell casings from the scene, prosecutors said.

Officers arrested Washington on Friday at his job in Cicero, court documents show.

Marubio ordered Washington held without bail until his next scheduled court appearance on Friday. If convicted, Washington could face life in prison.