Man shot in Grand Crossing drives self to gas station before dying: police

A man was fatally shot Friday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 11:20 p.m., the 22-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of East 67th Place, according to Chicago Police.

The man then drove himself to a gas station, where someone called an ambulance, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.