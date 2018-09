Man shot multiple times, wounded in Gresham

A 34-year-old was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 5 a.m., the man was in a “verbal altercation” with people in the 1100 block of West 84th Street when they pulled out weapons and opened fire at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck twice in the chest, twice in the abdomen and grazed once in the head, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.