Man shot, seriously hurt inside home in unincorporated Lake County

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting at his home early Monday in unincorporated Lake County.

Deputies responded about 2:15 a.m. to a call of a man shot at a home in the 26200 block of North Hickory in unincorporated Mundelein, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

When the deputies arrived, they found the 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the sheriff’s office said. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that someone shot the man from outside the home while he was in his bedroom, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call detectives at 847-377-4424 or the Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.