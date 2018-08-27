Man shot in alley in Back of the Yards

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in an alley in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was standing about 6:30 p.m. in the alley in the 4700 block of South Ashland when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the forearm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

Another male was shot about the same time in the 4800 block of South Ashland, police said.