Man shot in alley Monday in Humboldt Park

A 28-year-old man was shot while walking in an alley Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 10:13 p.m., the man heard gunfire and realized he had been hit, according to Chicago police. He was grazed on the chest and took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.