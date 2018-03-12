Man shot in Altgeld Gardens

A man was shot while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle Sunday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 20-year-old man was sitting in the rear passenger seat when he heard shots and felt pain at 11:52 p.m. in the 800 block of East 130th, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left shoulder, police said.

The man took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives were investigating.