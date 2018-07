Man shot in Altgeld Gardens backyard

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 12:25 p.m., the 48-year-old was standing outside in a backyard in the 13200 block of South Corliss Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot once in his chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.