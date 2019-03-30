Man shot in ankles in Lawndale

A 28-year-old man was shot twice Saturday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was walking into his home at 8:08 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. Both of his ankles were hit by bullets.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.