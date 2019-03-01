Man shot in arm in Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was in the 5900 block of South Morgan at 10:24 a.m. when someone shot at him, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in the arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.