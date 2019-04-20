Man shot in arm in Garfield Park
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Garfield Park on the West Side.
He was in “a verbal altercation” with people in the back of a building in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street about 4:37 a.m., Chicago police said. One of the individuals pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the man in the arm.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.