Man shot in arm in Lithuanian Plaza

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 2:03 p.m., the man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was in the 6900 block of South Maplewood when someone shot him in the arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.