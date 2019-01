Man shot in arm in Park Manor

A man was shot Tuesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm at 10:40 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State, according to Chicago police.

Further details, including the hospital he was taken to for treatment and the circumstances of the shooting, were not immediately available, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.