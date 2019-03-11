Our Pledge To You

03/11/2019, 07:28pm

Man shot in arm while leaving Austin business

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot Monday evening as he exited a business in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 6:10 p.m., the 22-year-old was leaving the business in the 5100 block of West Madison when another male walked up and shot him in the arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.

