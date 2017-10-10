Man shot in Aurora, 1 of 2 shootings on same block in 2 days

A man was shot early Friday in Aurora, one of two shooting incidents that occurred on the same block in two days in the western suburb.

About 12:45 a.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man had just driven two coworkers home from work and they were sitting in a parked SUV in the 1300 block of Monomoy Street when another man opened fire into the vehicle, according to Aurora police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the elbow and thigh and drove himself and his passengers, a 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, to an Aurora hospital, police said. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The shooter was described as a 225-pound black man, between 20 and 40 years old, standing about 6-foot-1, wearing a hair net, a black hooded sweatshirt and white shorts, police said. He was last seen walking toward Gladstone Avenue.

About 9:25 p.m. Saturday, two men from Aurora, ages 22 and 23, were standing with an unidentified third man on the same block, when someone standing between two apartment buildings across the street yelled at them, pulled out a handgun and fired a shot in their direction, police said.

No injuries were reported and nothing was struck by the gunfire, police said. The suspect in that incident was described as a 180-pound black male, standing about 5-feet-6, wearing a White Sox cap and a leather coat. He ran away eastbound from the scene.

Anyone with information on either shooting incident is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or submit tips using the department’s My PD app.