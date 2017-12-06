Man shot in Aurora

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

The 20-year-old Aurora man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body about 2:35 p.m. as he sat in his car in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Foxfield Drive, according to Aurora police.

Police said the shooting happened during a drug transaction.

The man was taken to an Aurora hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to any arrests.