Man shot in Aurora

A man was shot last week in west suburban Aurora.

At 6:26 p.m. Nov. 14, two men were walking south on Ohio Street near Harriet Avenue when a male standing on the northwest corner of the intersection yelled a gang slogan and opened fire, according to Aurora police. The victims ran away from the shooting.

About 4:40 p.m. Nov. 15, one of the men, a 26-year-old Aurora resident, sought treatment for a gunshot wound, police said. He was shot in the arm and treated and released from an Aurora hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a 120-pound, 5-foot-5 Hispanic man, thought to be in his early 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said. Two homes in the 400 block of Ohio were struck by gunfire.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 18, when gunfire struck an apartment building and a vehicle parked in a lot in the 1300 block of West Indiana Trail. A tan car, similar to a Toyota Corolla with dark, tinted windows and doors with primer paint, was seen speeding away from the area. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and qualify for a cash reward that leads to any arrests.