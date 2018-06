Man shot in Austin

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 2:25 p.m., the 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder in the 5200 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condtion to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.