Man shot in Austin

A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in the 900 block of South Mason. | Google

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen about 6:25 p.m. in the 900 block of South Mason, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.