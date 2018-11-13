Man shot in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was inside an apartment with about ten other people when he was shot in the leg at 11:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to West Suburban Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man told police officers he did not know who shot him or where the shots came from. Other people who were there at the time of the shooting were not cooperative, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.