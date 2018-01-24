Man shot in Austin alley

An officer picking up a shell casing after a man was shot Wednesday morning in an alley in the 5100 block of West Chicago. | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot in an alley Wednesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was standing in the alley at 5:03 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran off.

The man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The shooter is described as a 6-foot black male with a thin build, police said. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.