Man shot in Austin dies 3 weeks later

A man died Monday afternoon, three weeks after he was wounded in a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Zakar Brown, 22, and a 19-year-old man heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot at 4:17 p.m. April 23 in the 900 block of North Latrobe, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, while Brown was shot in his right thigh, authorities said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where Brown was initially listed in critical condition and the younger man was in good condition.

Brown, who lived in the Austin neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 4:04 p.m. on Monday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of his gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.