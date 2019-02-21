Man shot in back in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 40-year-old was shot in the back multiple times about 10:50 a.m. in the 500 block of South Kilbourn, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Area North detectives are investigating.