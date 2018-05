Man shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot Friday night in the 2000 block of West 52nd. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Friday night in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting.

The 29-year-old was walking into a building about 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired in the 2000 block of West 52nd Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, and his condition stabilized.

A person of interest was being questioned.