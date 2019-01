Man shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in the neck at 12:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Seeley, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, although his condition was not known, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, but police said it may have been accidental. Area Central detectives were investigating.