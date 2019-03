Man shot in Back of the Yards

Police tape at the scene of a shooting near Gladys and Cicero. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 62-year-old man was shot in Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side late Friday night.

At about 9 p.m., the man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 2000 block of West 50th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.