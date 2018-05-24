Man shot in Back of the Yards dies 3 weeks later

A man died Wednesday afternoon, three weeks after he was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Xavier Holmes, 26, was getting into a vehicle about 2:30 p.m. May 2 in the 5300 block of South Paulina when a dark-colored SUV pulled up behind him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Someone got out of the SUV and started shooting in his direction.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds but managed to drive himself to a hospital, authorities said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Holmes, who lived in Back of the Yards, was pronounced dead at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found he died of complications from his wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.