Man shot in back while leaving Washington Park home

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was leaving a home about 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Wabash when someone shot him in the back, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.